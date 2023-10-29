BBC pundit says Liverpool player was absolutely everywhere vs Forest

Curtis Davies has suggested that he could see why everyone is raving about Dominik Szoboszlai after watching the first-half of Liverpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Davies was speaking on BBC Radio Five Live as he lauded the Hungarian for seemingly covering every blade of grass.

Dominik Szoboszlai has proved to be an amazing signing for Liverpool. Perhaps it was due to the lack of speculation beforehand, but it is probably fair to say that the 23-year-old’s arrival went a little under the radar compared to some of the other midfielder deals done in the summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai praised in Liverpool win

Szoboszlai has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. And he would go on to set up Darwin Nunez for the second goal of the afternoon, capitalising on some dreadful defending from the visitors.

But it was after an earlier passage of play where Curtis Davies was really impressed. The pundit noticed that the midfielder started a move, before almost finding himself in the position to finish it off moments later.

“He nearly found Szoboszlai there at the back stick. And Szoboszlai, honestly, is everywhere,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“He must be covering so much ground, because for him, a second ago, he literally laid it off to Konate. Konate played it to Trent Alexander-Arnold. And then he’s at the back stick trying to get the header. So fair play to him. I can see why everyone’s raving about him.”

Midfielder has been a revelation since summer move

Jurgen Klopp could not have imagined that Szoboszlai would make such a rapid start to life on Merseyside. Of course, he is a leader, captaining his country. But he is still a very young player. He only celebrated his 23rd birthday this week.

So Klopp must have expected that he would need some time to find his feet. However, that has not been the case at all.

Szoboszlai looks to be made for the Premier League and made for the heart of the Liverpool midfield. Certainly, the supporters absolutely love him already.

And the frightening thing is Szoboszlai should only continue to get better in the coming years.