ESPN pundit says Liverpool youngster is his Premier League player of the season so far

Don Hutchison has named Dominik Szoboszlai his player of the season in the early stages of the new Premier League campaign, insisting that the Liverpool star is a Rolls-Royce.

Hutchison was speaking on ESPN as he was asked to hand out a number of early season awards, with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and James Maddison also acknowledged.

Few Liverpool fans could have imagined that Dominik Szoboszlai would hit the ground running in such a manner. There was not a huge amount of speculation surrounding the 22-year-old before his move to Anfield in the summer.

But now, teams must be wondering why they did not make a move before Liverpool. Szoboszlai has taken absolutely no time at all to settle in into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Dominik Szobozlai lauded for amazing start with Liverpool

He has been absolutely outstanding so far. In fact, his record of one goal and no assists in the Premier League does not get close to telling the story of his campaign so far.

And that is why Don Hutchison opted for the youngster as he was asked to pick his Premier League player of the season so far.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, in my opinion, is just a Rolls-Royce of a player,” he told ESPN.

“I’d seen him quite a few times when he was playing for Hungary and playing in the Bundesliga. And I knew how good he was, but to come into this Liverpool team in a team that’s had quite a few red cards already and still standing out, for me, I think he’s player of the season.”

Reds could have a star for the next decade

There was huge change at Liverpool in the summer, particularly in the middle of the park. The Reds said goodbye to a number of midfielders who had been crucial for them for a number of years – including, of course, their captain.

The new midfield is still a work in progress. Alexis Mac Allister has not had the easiest time when deployed as the deepest lying player in the middle.

But there is enormous potential. Ryan Gravenberch obviously has a huge amount of talent. And Szoboszlai looks as though he has been playing for the Reds for years already.

Given he only turns 23 later this month, there seems to be no reason why Szoboszlai cannot be a vital part of the Liverpool side for the next decade.