Steve Cooper to Tottenham would surely see Brennan Johnson follow, amid reports











Tottenham are searching for their next permanent manager after Daniel Levy pulled the trigger on Antonio Conte’s time at the club this weekend.

Conte had been expected to depart all week after his outburst after the Southampton game. And with the Italian due back this week, Levy decided to give him his marching orders before the majority of players return from international duty.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason are now in charge until the end of the season. But after that, Daniel Levy is fully expected to go out and make another appointment to take the job permanently.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

One of the names being linked again is Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper. The Daily Mail lists him as one of the names under consideration after his fine work at the City Ground.

And if Cooper is the man Tottenham go for, then it could have a triggering effect when it comes to Reds forward Brennan Johnson.

Paratici likes Brennan Johnson

While not the most glamorous signing Tottenham fans will probably be able to think of, Brennan Johnson is believed to be on the list of players they like. Reports over the weekend have claimed that Fabio Paratici is a big fan of the forward, who has impressed this season.

Naturally, should Spurs make their move for Cooper then the door that leads to Johnson surely becomes further ajar.

Cooper is responsible for bringing Johnson on to the level he’s currently at. He was ‘magnificent‘ for Forest as they got promoted last season and has carried on that form into the Premier League.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This sort of talk will dominate the next few months among Spurs fans. Cooper is one name among many being linked with the job. Whoever continues to get mentioned will likely see players they’ve worked closely with also linked.

For Tottenham, the appointment of Steve Cooper would be a bold one. But if it helps them get certain players like Brennan Johnson, then it might be a worthwhile move.