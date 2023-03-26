Tottenham keeping eyes on Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson ahead of summer window











Tottenham are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson ahead of the summer window, according to reports today.

Johnson has been a revelation this season for Forest. Since making the jump from the Championship, Johnson has hit nine PL goals and been one of the Reds’ key men.

However, his performances have not been going unnoticed over the past 12 months. And according to Football.London, Johnson is a player Tottenham are keeping more than a close eye on.

FL reports how Spurs have watched Johnson in action on more than one occasion. It’s claimed Fabio Paratici is well aware of the young Forest star, having been impressed with him when watching Djed Spence last season.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Johnson, who could end up back in the Championship if Forest go down, is likely to be a man in-demand when it comes to the Reds squad.

Along with Morgan Gibbs-White, Johnson is seen as one of the most exciting players at the City Ground right now.

Lauded as a ‘magnificent‘ player for his performances this season, Johnson has close ties to Forest. It means any move away would be hard to push through. However, should Forest go down, then the club could be forced to cash in on such players.

TBR’s View: Brennan Johnson to Tottenham would raise eyebrows

It would be a strange move really, this. Not necessarily from the point of view of Johnson, but more from the point of Tottenham.

Given their signing of Spence has offered nothing so far, it would seem odd for them to go and get another young player from Forest who, at the moment, isn’t better than what they have.

Sure, if Forest go down and they have to sell cheaply, then it’s one Spurs can consider. But right now, Brennan Johnson is hardly the high-profile signing Spurs fans want.