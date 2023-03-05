Premier League pundit raves about 'magnificent' Nottingham Forest player v Everton











Nottingham Forest and Everton played out a hugely entertaining game at the City Ground this afternoon.

Both clubs are battling to avoid the drop and the game was played at a frantic pace as both Everton and Forest looked to get the better of the game.

It made for a feisty and entertaining affair. And a number of players on the pitch were at their very best as they battled hard for the result.

One of those players to really impress was Forest’s Brennan Johnson. The forward notched both equalisers for the Reds as he showed his finishing and knack for getting in good positions.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, Matt Holland was full of praise for the Forest star’s ability.

“This is special. It’s fantastic from Brennan Johnson, the one-two and the touch. It gets a little bit stuck under this feet but he’s got the quality to curl it into the top corner. Doucoure covers his face, it’s his mistake, but you can’t compensate for the quality. Magnificent from Brennan Johnson,” Holland observed.

Johnson is having quite the season since Forest went up. Among a flurry of new signings, the young forward has kept his place and rewarded Steve Cooper in abundance.

TBR’s View: Forest will have enough to stay up with Brennan Johnson in this form

There was a time when it looked like Nottingham Forest would be on their way down without a fight. But now, they’re a completely different animal.

At the City Ground, they look like a side who thrives off the home support. At times today, the swarmed all over Everton and in Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White, they have two top attacking players.

Johnson is proving that Cooper was bang right in keeping faith with him this season. And if he can carry on with this sort of form, then Forest will have more than enough to stay up.