Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper really liked Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams but had concerns over signing him this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the American’s turbulent summer.

With players fleeing Elland Road as quickly as they could after their relegation from the Premier League, there was hope that Tyler Adams might remain.

The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the few positives to come out of last season after being signed for around £20m from RB Leipzig.

He was the archetypal Jesse Marsch signing but injury ruled him out of the end of the campaign.

Adams could only watch on from the sidelines as Leeds sunk into the bottom three and coach after coach couldn’t reverse their fortunes.

Plenty of teams were keen to prise Adams from Leeds, including Nottingham Forest, with Steve Cooper being a big fan.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, after a move to Chelsea broke down, Adams eventually ended up on the south coast with Bournemouth.

A move to the City Ground could have been on the cards had Cooper not had one issue with the USA international captain.

Cooper a big fan of Adams at Leeds

The report from The Athletic suggests that Adams’s injury status meant Cooper had concerns about signing him this summer.

Adams is currently suffering from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for nearly six months now.

It’s the first major injury of his career, although he’s had recurring adductor problems in the past.

Adams is undoubtedly a Premier League quality player so staying at Leeds would have been a huge boost for Daniel Farke.

However, the release clause in his contract meant that it was always very unlikely he would spend another season at Elland Road.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Steve Cooper turned to Ibrahim Sangare on deadline day instead of signing Cooper from Leeds.

The Ivorian international has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the league and is an incredibly exciting signing.

Bournemouth are still waiting to see Adams in action, but there’s no reason to rush him into action right now.

Getting him back to full fitness has to be the focus now before he makes his debut for the Cherries.