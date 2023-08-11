Tyler Adams to Chelsea now in danger with Sky Sports claiming Leeds talks off

Tyler Adams will return to Leeds this weekend after talks over a move to Chelsea broke down in the last 24 hours.

Adams had been expected to join the Blues in a £20m deal after they hit his release clause at Elland Road.

However, with a whirlwind story going on surrounding Moises Caicedo and Chelsea scrambling around on that deal, it looks like the move for Adams is now off.

According to Sky Sports, talks have broken down and Adams will now return to Elland Road, where he has four years on his contract to run.#

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

News of the move breaking down will be gutting for Adams, who will have been looking forward to playing for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs in Chelsea.

But it seems their eggs are very much all in the Caicedo basket right now. It comes after Liverpool agreed to pay £111m for the Ecuadorian, which Chelsea are now trying to match.

Adams, meanwhile, will head back to Elland Road and await his next move. Nottingham Forest are known to be keen and the Reds could now muscle in to get a deal done.

Nightmare for Tyler Adams

You have to feel sorry for the player here really. He was on the cusp of a career changing move and now looks like having to return to the Championship.

For how long, remains to be seen but it looks like Adams will be a Leeds player at least through this weekend.

The £20m clause is nothing though to a lot of clubs and it would be no surprise to see someone come in for him.