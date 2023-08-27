Steve Bruce seriously impressed with ‘unstoppable’ West Ham player vs Brighton

Manager Steve Bruce has admitted that he was seriously impressed with West Ham United forward Michail Antonio yesterday.

Bruce was speaking on BBC 5 Live and assessed another brilliant win for David Moyes’s side.

After a difficult campaign domestically, West Ham fans would have hoped for a better campaign this time around.

They more than made up for that disappointment with their triumph in the Europa Conference League.

However, this season has started much more positively with West Ham finding themselves top of the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

A win against London rivals Chelsea was followed up by an even more impressive victory against Brighton last night.

Despite Brighton dominating possession, the Hammers knew exactly what they were doing when they did get the ball.

Steve Bruce highlighted Michail Antonio’s importance to West Ham yesterday.

The 33-year-old scored once again with another fantastic solo effort.

Bruce hails West Ham star Antonio

Reviewing yesterday’s performance, Bruce said: “David [Moyes] certainly got his tactics spot on.

“And a big well done to the players, at one stage it was something like 80% possession [for Brighton].

“It is really, really high concentration levels, but they never got fed up with it or tired.

“We’ve seen a David Moyes team do that before against teams like that.

“The way they played on the counter-attack and of course with [Michail] Antonio up-front when you’re leaving spaces in behind the kid is unstoppable when he’s in full flight.

“He’s a big, strong, powerful lad.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Michail Antonio has been at West Ham since 2015 and played virtually every position on the pitch for the club in that time.

He’s settled into the centre-forward role in the past few years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

West Ham have been linked with several centre-forwards including Youssef El-Nesyri and Yuri Alberto.

As Bruce suggests, if West Ham do sign another striker, they’ll face stiff competition from Antonio to get into the team.

He’s still causing plenty of defenders problems especially when left one-on-one with a centre-back.