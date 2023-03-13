Stephen Warnock says Fraser Forster isn't good enough to start regularly for Tottenham











Stephen Warnock has now said that Fraser Forster isn’t good enough to be starting for Tottenham Hotspur regularly.

Warnock was speaking on Sky Sports News and reviewing Forster’s performance against Nottingham Forest.

The giant goalkeeper made a number of key saves, but his biggest moment came in the final minutes.

Nottingham Forest were awarded a penalty in stoppage time with Spurs two goals to the good.

If Andre Ayew had converted his penalty, it would have made for an incredible nervy end to the game.

Thankfully, Forster guessed the right way, and clawed his shot away from goal, setting up a counter-attack.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The £75,000-a-week goalkeeper has been thrust into action in recent weeks by the absence of Hugo Lloris.

The World Cup winning goalkeeper has been missing for a month with a knee injury.

The 36-year-old’s future is very much up in the air at Spurs after a difficult season.

However, Warnock doesn’t believe Forster is good enough to take his place at Tottenham if Lloris does go.

Warnock says Tottenham need to look for better than Forster

Speaking on Sky Sports News about the 34-year-old shot stopper, Warnock said: “I think he struggled at the start, and I think that was just down to a lack of game time, a lack of playing, and you sort of have to find your feet.

“Luckily for him, obviously with the injury to Lloris, he was going to be the number one for the foreseeable.

“Is he the long-term replacement? If you’re Spurs and you want to compete for the title, and Champions League places, I think you need a world-class keeper.

“I think Fraser Forster is an outstanding back-up goalkeeper, but to play for that next level, I don’t think that’s his level.”

Forster’s first league game in this spell was a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Leicester City, although the loss wasn’t purely down to him.

Since then, he’s kept a clean sheet in the Champions League, and only condeded twice in his last four games.

Eric Dier has praised his recent form, while he’s also been enjoying frightening Richarlison in training.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

As Warnock said, Forster is a good back-up goalkeeper for Tottenham, but not high enough quality to lead a title charge.

Spurs will almost certainly delve into the transfer market this summer to find a replacement for Lloris.

However, right now they might not even know who they’ll be playing for, with Antonio Conte’s future up in the air.

