Richarlison ran away after jokingly threatening Tottenham teammate in training











The media spotted Tottenham Hotspur stars Richarlison and Fraser Forster involved in a funny incident in training at Hotspur Way yesterday.

Spurs have been busy at work ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against AC Milan. They are 1-0 down after the first leg, and they are desperate to overturn that deficit.

Richarlison and Forster are both expected to start tonight, despite their funny little altercation in training yesterday.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Richarlison ran away after jokingly threatening Tottenham teammate Fraser Forster

It has been a special couple of days at Tottenham because Antonio Conte has returned to the club.

The Italian had to undergo surgery and was advised by doctors to take some time off the pitch, but he is back now, and that is a huge boost.

Conte will be on the touchline tomorrow, and he was fully involved in training at Hotspur Way yesterday as well.

As the Italian oversaw a game of rondo between his players, Richarlison and Forster produced a hilarious moment for the onlookers.

The two were among a group of players playing a game of rondo. After a ball was intercepted, Richarlison charged towards Forster in a jokingly “threatening manner”, reports Football London.

The £75,000-a-week (Spotrac) goalkeeper just turned around, put his arm up and pretended to go after Richarlison, and that was enough for the Brazilian to run away scared.

We don’t blame you, Richy, we’d have done the same if the 6ft 7in Forster came after us.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

Richarlison is a phenomenal player, but he needs to step up.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs for an eye-watering £60 million back in July (Sky Sports). It has been over nine months now since he became a Tottenham player, but he’s yet to score a league goal.

That’s not a great reading at all, and we’re sure Richarlison will be desperate to break his duck in the Premier League very, very soon.

Up next, however, is a big game in the Champions League, and if Richarlison can fire Tottenham past AC Milan, his Premier League stats will be forgotten for a little while.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Show all