Eric Dier says one Tottenham player has been absolutely brilliant recently











Eric Dier has told Spurs Play that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been in brilliant form recently.

Spurs got back to winning ways with a much improved display against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Antonio Conte’s men raced into a two goal lead in the first-half thanks to a Harry Kane brace after Richarlison had an early effort ruled out by VAR.

Tottenham showed far more attacking intent on the day and while some fans will be wondering where this type of display has been over the past two weeks, Conte’s side are now leading the race for a top-four finish.

Spurs didn’t exactly make things easy for themselves in the second-half, despite Son Heung-Min grabbing their third of the afternoon.

Joe Worrall got a goal back for the visitors in the 80th minute, before Dejan Kulusevski gave away a penalty in stoppage time.

Fortunately for Spurs, Forster was equal to Andre Ayew’s effort from the spot and Dier has praised the 34-year-old for his display.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Dier praises Forster

Speaking to Spurs Play, Dier was asked whether Forster’s penalty save put more of a spotlight on another assured display between the sticks.

“Yeah I think so, I think just his performances in general. He’s made a lot of great saves recently, Dier said.

“He’s come in and it’s never easy to come in and to play as a second choice keeper, you never know when that’s going to happen, it comes out of nowhere to be in every game.

“He’s obviously got a lot of experience and he’s a very assuring presence back there. I’m really happy for him.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Forster stepped into the starting line-up back in early February and didn’t get off to an ideal start as Spurs lost 4-1 to Leicester.

But the former Southampton shot stopper has been solid ever since and despite an error for Forest’s only goal of the game yesterday, he made some eye-catching saves on the day.

The Englishman made a brilliant stop to deny Serge Aurier a goal on his return to north London just minutes before his initial mistake.

Forster is certainly benefitting from a run in the side and is looking more assured with every week that passes.

Lloris will return to action in the coming weeks and Conte will have a decision to make over whether he sticks by Forster, or puts his captain straight back into his side.

