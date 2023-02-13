Spurs target Ben Foster reacts to Fraser Forster's display at Leicester











Ben Foster has told his YouTube channel that Fraser Forster could not do anything about the four goals Tottenham Hotspur conceded on Saturday, and suggested that he would not have stood a chance of saving of them himself.

Forster came into the side for Spurs’ clash with Leicester City with Hugo Lloris sidelined with injury. The 34-year-old was making only his second Premier League appearance of the campaign.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

With Lloris out, Spurs were linked with signing a new goalkeeper. And the player on their radar was reportedly Foster, with the Daily Mirror reporting that there was interest.

Foster reacts to Forster’s display in Tottenham loss

The former England international retired earlier this season. But it seemed that Tottenham may be prepared to offer him a return to the game while their captain is working his way back to fitness.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

So his comments on Forster’s performances seem particularly notable. It was put to Foster that he could have done better with at least one of goals Tottenham conceded in their 4-1 loss.

Foster not only defended Forster following his performance, but he also insisted that he would not have done any better.

“Come on mate, you cannot pin any of these goals on Fraser Forster. No chance. The fourth one I think is the one you’re on about where he put it in the corner, right. It’s a lovely finish, it’s in the corner,” he told his YouTube channel.

“No chance, I’m way too old to save things like that,” he added, when asked whether he would have saved any of the goals himself. “But the thing is, the defenders just keep backing off. When Harvey Barnes is running at you, at some point, you have to go.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” he also said, when Darren Bent suggested that Forster should have saved Nampalys Mendy’s thunderous strike.

The Daily Mail reported this week that the Premier League would likely prevent Tottenham from being able to sign Foster. So it looks unlikely that he will be joining Antonio Conte’s side anytime soon.

Therefore, he could have potentially been as brutal as he wanted. But he has not gone in on Forster. Instead, he has hit out at the defence for their performance.

David Seaman has said similar after Forster’s performance. And it does appear that Tottenham fans were particularly annoyed with their defenders, rather than the goalkeeper.

Forster will not be happy with what happened at all. And he probably will be much more critical of himself than the likes of Foster and Seaman have been.

But it says a lot that experts in the field do not feel that Forster can carry any of the blame for what happened on Saturday.