David Seaman issues verdict on Fraser Forster after Tottenham defeat











David Seaman has told his Seaman Says podcast that Tottenham Hotspur’s heavy defeat to Leicester City did not reflect well on Fraser Forster, but suggested that Spurs’ defending for the four goals they conceded was strange.

Antonio Conte’s men have been sent back to the drawing board. Of course, they went into the trip to the King Power Stadium off the back of a superb win over Manchester City.

That result had the potential to be a turning point for Tottenham. However, they were dealt a couple of blows ahead of the next game, with Hugo Lloris sidelined with injury and Cristian Romero suspended.

Seaman defends Fraser Forster after Tottenham defeat at Leicester

Forster came in for the Frenchman, while Japhet Tanganga replaced Romero. And Conte also handed Pedro Porro a debut at right wing-back. So the backup goalkeeper was playing behind a very unfamiliar back five.

Ultimately, Leicester punished Spurs in brutal fashion, scoring four and having another ruled out in controversial circumstances.

Some would assume that Forster had an awful time on his return to the side. However, Seaman suggested that he received no help from the players in front of him.

“I was watching the defending on the shots as well, which was really strange, because they were letting the striker have a free shot,” he told Seaman Says.

“They were more bothered about it going through their legs. And I was thinking to myself well, is that something that Lloris has said. ‘I’d rather you keep your legs closed and let me deal with the shot that’s coming down the side of the player’. Dier, for instance, on two of them, he didn’t put a leg out to try and block the shot.

“To be fair to Forster, the finishes were right down the post, like outside and just coming back in. It didn’t look good on Fraser I’m afraid, but to be fair to him, they were right down the sides of the post.”

Goalkeeper has chance to put things right

As Seaman suggests, Forster would have done well to do better for any of the goals Tottenham conceded. Leicester were about as clinical as they will be at any point this season.

The 34-year-old will be disappointed that he had to pick the ball out of his net so many times. But he has an opportunity to prove himself over the coming weeks while Lloris is out.

Forster is coming towards the latter stages of his career. And he is unlikely to be able to do enough to push ahead of the club captain in the pecking order. But he is a goalkeeper who remains capable of outstanding individual performances.

Certainly, Seaman clearly does not think that Forster was really to blame for what happened at the weekend.