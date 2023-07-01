Spurs now eyeing ‘special’ 27-year-old star; but PL rival have set £90m asking price

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Joao Palhinha as Ange Postecoglou seemingly sets his sights on strengthening his midfield options this summer.

That is according to a report from The Sun (1/7; page 67), which suggests that West Ham are also admirers of the Portuguese following his outstanding first year in the Premier League.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Joao Palhinha was a revelation for Fulham, helping Marco Silva’s men register a top-half finish in their first year back in the Premier League.

Tottenham keen on Joao Palhinha

Unsurprisingly, the Cottagers have no interest in letting Palhinha leave. In fact, previous reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Fulham have set a staggering £90 million asking price.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

But there is interest. And according to The Sun (1/7; page 67), Tottenham and West Ham are keen on signing Palhinha.

West Ham, of course, are gearing up the departure of their most important player, it seems. Meanwhile, Tottenham could also experience some changes in this window.

Journalist Dean Jones told Chasing The Transfer that he expects Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham. And it would surely be a surprise if the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele were in Ange Postecoglou’s ranks next season.

But you would imagine that Tottenham would have absolutely no interest in paying £90 million for Palhinha. He has been a ‘special‘ signing for Fulham. But he is one year into his Premier League career. And he turns 28 this month.

Tottenham should be looking to sign players at their peak. But if they are going to smash their transfer record, it is surely going to be on a slightly younger player.

Certainly, if Spurs are going to step up their interest in Palhinha, you would imagine that the asking price would need to drop by some way.