Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that the writing is on the wall for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Tottenham Hotspur, with Graeme Bailey adding that he would not be surprised to see him now linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The two were speaking on Chasing The Transfer after being asked by a viewer whether they believe that the Dane will leave Spurs in this window.

There has been plenty of speculation that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could depart Tottenham in this window. The 27-year-old has been a stalwart of the side ever since his arrival for £15 million in 2020.

He is approaching 150 appearances for the club in all competitions, and been ‘amazing‘ at times. But it is probably fair to say that the supporters have never exactly taken the player to their hearts.

Journalist thinks writing is on the wall for Hojbjerg at Tottenham

90min recently claimed that Tottenham could consider offers for Hojbjerg. And it now seems increasingly likely that the former Southampton man will be on the move over the coming weeks.

Jones and Bailey were asked whether they expect the midfielder to leave. And the response was fairly emphatic.

“Yeah, I do. The writing is on the wall there. I think a decision is basically made. I don’t really have much more to add to that one,” Jones told Chasing The Transfer.

“He was one of the first ones who I think Ange had decided he could do without. He’s on a relatively big deal. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him linked to Saudi. He’s probably old enough to go there now,” Bailey added.

Ultimately, if Ange Postecoglou does not see Hojbjerg in his plans, it makes no sense to keep him in the squad beyond the end of the transfer window.

Postecoglou knows what he wants from his players. And if Hojbjerg does not tick the boxes, it is surely best for all parties to find him a move elsewhere.

Tottenham can demand a good fee for him. And his departure would shift a hefty wage off the club’s bill ahead of the remaining weeks of the window.

Hojbjerg meanwhile, will not want to spend a spell of his career on the periphery of the Tottenham squad. So it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does indeed leave.