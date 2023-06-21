Club set £90m price tag for midfielder Liverpool are keeping tabs on this summer

Fulham have set a huge £90m asking price for midfielder Joao Palhinha as Liverpool keep tabs on the Portuguese international.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests Fulham are in no rush to sell one of their most important players.

Jurgen Klopp has already improved his midfield options this summer.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton after a fantastic season on the south coast.

Liverpool let four midfielders go this summer meaning reinforcements are desperately needed.

They were linked with Jude Bellingham before he made the move to Real Madrid.

Mac Allister’s versatility means he can play virtually any role in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Another player Liverpool are looking at is Joao Palhinha, but they might now be put off by his price tag.

Fulham are desperate to keep the 27-year-old amid interest from West Ham.

They’re using Declan Rice’s asking price as a guide for how much the Portuguese international is worth in the hope it will put teams off.

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that £90m figure has been placed on Palhinha to ‘dissuade potential suitors’.

They believe Liverpool are keeping tabs on Palhinha and suggest the price is based on the four years he has left on his contract.

Fulham’s sporting director Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier in the window to claim Palhinha has no release clause.

Given his importance to Fulham, it’s no surprise the club have set such a huge price tag for him.

The report goes on to say that clubs feel a figure of around £50m is much fairer, but negotiations won’t be easy.

Palhinha is one of the best tacklers in the Europe and would sit in front of a back four at Liverpool who looked shaky at times.

There would be question marks over whether he’s a good enough ball player to fit into Liverpool’s system.

If Fulham stick to their price tag, it’s hard to see Liverpool making a move for Palhinha.

The Portuguese might not be happy to stay at Craven Cottage for too much longer if bigger clubs continue to show interest.