‘Special’ Arsenal teenager scores wondergoal for England at U17 Euros yesterday











Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has already scored one of the goals of the tournament for England against the Netherlands yesterday.

The 16-year-old opened the scoring for the Young Lions are they defeated the Netherlands 4-1 at the Under-17 European Championships.

His goal, shared by BBC Sport, will take some beating for the goal of the tournament competition at the end of the tournament.

Arsenal have produced plenty of very exciting young players in recent years.

Bukayo Saka is the standout talent, but Mikel Arteta has also been able to call on several other academy graduates.

Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson prove there’s a pathway to the senior side.

One player who is creating a lot of buzz around Arsenal and England right now is Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The ‘special’ teenager is typically a holding midfielder but can play a slightly more advanced role.

Even Mikel Arteta is starting to get excited about Lewis-Skelly and his potential for the future.

Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly scores wondergoal for England

Lewis-Skelly didn’t take long to make his mark against the Netherlands yesterday with a wonderful goal.

After rounding one Dutch player, he drove forward with the ball before accelerating past another midfielder.

He was travelling at high speed at this point and burst into a gap between two players as he approached the box.

Lewis-Skelly then played the ball off teammate Leon Chiwome before finishing first time past the goalkeeper.

The 16-year-old isn’t an imposing physical presence on the pitch, but benefits from having such a low centre of gravity.

He reads the game brilliantly from the base of midfield and has been involved in first-team training on plenty of occasions this season.

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the U17 Euros, and Arsenal fans will hope Lewis-Skelly can continue to play a key role for his country.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s yet to make his senior competitive debut for the Gunners but was on the bench against AC Milan for a friendly during the World Cup.

Lewis-Skelly will almost certainly be part of Mikel Arteta’s pre-season plans for the first-team next season.

If he can return to London Colney with some silverware, that would only help his case.

Show all