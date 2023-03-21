Arsenal are 'very excited' about a 16-year-old Hale End wonderkid - journalist











Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to keep 16-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly at the club for two more years.

Mikel Arteta, Edu Gaspar and Per Mertesacker have made it a priority to develop talented young players at Hale End in the right way. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe’s success shows how good a job Arsenal’s academy has been doing.

Lewis-Skelly is the latest in a long line of sensational teenagers at Arsenal, and everyone at the club is really excited about him.

Arsenal are ‘very excited’ about Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of the most exciting talents coming through at Hale End.

The 16-year-old has been spotted in first-team training sessions on more than one occasion, and it’s clear how highly rated he is at the club.

The teenager has a massive future ahead of him, and Kaya Kaynak has revealed that Arsenal are on the right path to get him to agree a new deal.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “Arsenal are very keen when it comes to these young players to manage them the right way. It does appear they are moving towards signing positive terms with Lewis-Skelly.

“That would be a positive step, but they’re very keen to make sure they don’t skip any steps in their development and not throw them in the deep end too early.

“I think it might be a little while before we see him in the first team picture or maybe going out on loan. But he’s a player Arsenal are very excited about, and rightly so, in my opinion.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are the perfect club for talented young players to develop.

Mikel Arteta has shown on numerous occasions over the last three years that he is not afraid to give young players an opportunity at the highest level.

Almost every player who has trained under him has developed massively at Arsenal, and Lewis-Skelly could become the next big thing if he commits his future to the club.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Lewis-Skelly in the coming weeks and months.

