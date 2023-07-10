Arsenal will have to pay £35m to sign 22-year-old, he’s just got new agents

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Arsenal target Jeremie Frimpong.

Romano was on the Born and Red YouTube channel and asked about the young full-back.

Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old defender this summer.

That’s despite Ben White having a fantastic season at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

He looks set to face more competition for his place in the team next season too.

Arsenal are closing in on signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax who is expected to play on the right-hand side of defence.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He can also play at centre-back or in midfield but is likely to mirror Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left.

Romano has shared what he’s heard about the availability of Arsenal target Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

It will be of serious interest to Mikel Arteta but might end up putting the Gunners off a move.

Romano shares latest on Frimpong amid Arsenal interest

Asked about the chances of the 22-year-old moving on this summer, Romano said: “He has new agents now, or better to say that his original agents parted with new agents, so this is what was going on.

“From what I’m hearing, this is an expensive player this summer because I’m told that Bayer Leverkusen could start negotiations only from £35m.

“There was a big opportunity in January as they were happy with £20m-£25m, now it’s around £35m, so it’s way more expensive.

“I think this is difficult but [Jeremie] Frimpong is prepared to make his move and the priority of Frimpong is to go to the Premier League.

“So, let’s see if some clubs will put the money on the table, but at the moment not, but let’s see.”

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Arsenal have already signed Kai Havertz and Timber and Declan Rice are expected to join the club shortly.

This would take the club’s spending to over £200m at this early stage of the transfer window.

Romano suggesting that Frimpong would cost Arsenal £35m may mean they have to abandon a deal this summer.

The club aren’t short of right-backs and if they do need to enter the transfer market again later in the summer, might prefer to have those funds available instead.