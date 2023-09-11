International manager is about to leave, 22-year-old Celtic player could stand chance of call-up/debut now

New Celtic signing, Maik Nawrocki, could see his chances of a full international cap come fruition soon if the latest reports coming out of Poland are anything to go by.

Nawrocki is yet to earn that elusive first senior cap for Poland despite featuring heavily in the international scene from u15 level right through to the u21’s for the Poles.

The 22-year-old was close to making the cut for the Qatar World Cup squad last winter but was brutally cut at the last minute by national boss, Fernando Santos at the last minute.

Since then, Nawrocki has still to make his full debut but all that could change if a report from Polish media outlet TVP Sport is to be believed.

The report claims that Santos ‘will leave’ his position as the national team boss after their humiliating 2-0 defeat to Albania leaves them second bottom of their Euro 2024 qualifying group. [Sky Sports]

The report says, “Santos can be accused of general inconsistency, ignoring the Ekstraklasa (regardless of the microscopic role of the players called up from it, the selector, even for the sake of building relationships, should turn up at its matches), little knowledge of the players and misguided line-up decisions.” [translated by Deep L]

Although Poland’s chances of qualification are not dead in the water yet, it seems that the Polish FA are looking to change their coach before any slim hopes of qualification fade to nothing.

Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Interestingly, the reports comment that Santos ignored the Polish league is telling for Nawrocki. Widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in the league, the decision to overlook the young centre-back makes a lot of sense now.

So now that Santos looks on his way out, Nawrocki’s opportunity to represent his country could be improved when he returns from injury with a change of national manager looking imminent.

In other news, ‘I feel a bit silly’: Craig Moore admits he’s said something about Celtic and Rangers which might be wrong