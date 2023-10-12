Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie has received some serious praise following his incredible start to life in the Premier League.

Spurs signed the talented Italian from Udinese last year, but they decided to let him spend another season on loan in Italy. He moved to North London this summer, and he has been fantastic.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Spanish media rave about Tottenham star Destiny Udogie

Tottenham paid Udinese just £15 million to sign Destiny Udogie last year (Sky Sports).

Nobody here in England had really heard of the defender, but Fabio Paratici was adamant about signing him, and he ended up getting his man.

Paratici may no longer be Tottenham’s sporting director, but Spurs fans should be thanking him for Udogie, who has been absolutely magnificent so far this season. He has arguably been the best left-back in the Premier League, which is extraordinary considering that this is his first-ever season in England and he’s just 20 years old.

Spanish newspaper AS have written an article about Udogie, heaping praise on him for how good he has been since the start of the campaign.

“Destiny Udogie is astonishing all of Europe with his self-confidence and football capacity,” the outlet writes in a story dedicated to the Spurs youngster.

He has further been hailed as ‘the great revelation of Europe’, who now ‘owns the Tottenham Stadium’.

Hailing his attributes, AS write: “Udogie is very good at defense and brave and vertical in attack. Strong for his great physique in defensive work, in addition, fast and with a wide stride, which adds to his vision of the game and his ability to unbalance.

“A vein that has fallen to its feet in Tottenham and has dazzled all of Europe.”

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie – Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

What a find

Tottenham have received a lot of criticism for their recruitment over the last few years, but Daniel Levy and co seem to have got it spot on this time around.

James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have both been tremendous, as has Guglielmo Vicario in goal. Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson have shown flashes of brilliance already too.

The surprise package, Destiny Udogie, has been sensational for Tottenham too, and the fact that he is still only 20 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Udogie has been a great find for Tottenham, and Spurs fans should be excited about what’s to come.