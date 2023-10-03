‘A great find’: Paul Robinson reckons Tottenham have unearthed a £15m gem now

Tottenham made some incredible signings this summer.

The likes of James Maddison, Micky Van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have all hit the ground running in north London since arriving this summer.

However, perhaps the most exciting new addition to this Tottenham side this season was signed 12 months ago.

Indeed, Destiny Udogie has now come into the fold after his loan spell with Udinese last season, and it’s fair to say he’s been a revelation.

Speaking on The Debrief, Paul Robinson has been full of praise for Udogie, claiming that he has been outstanding this season and that Spurs may well have unearthed a gem here.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Udogie has been incredible

Robinson spoke highly of the £15m player.

“Their strength has never been their defence, but the signing of Van de Ven, Udogie this year, has been outstanding, I think he’s been a great find, the way he plays endears himself to the supporters immediately simply because of some of the stuff they’ve had to watch the past 18 months.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Duck to water

Udogie has been utterly brilliant this season, and we’ve been so impressed with how he’s taken to the Premier League.

Sometimes it can take young players weeks, if not months, to adapt to the Premier League, but Udogie has looked at home since day one.

The Italian has imposed himself at Spurs since his debut, and that left-back spot looks to be locked down for the foreseeable future.

This is a young man with bags of potential, and while he may well have been signed under Antonio Conte, he could well prove to be one of the most important players of the Ange Postecoglou era.