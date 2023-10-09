James Maddison left amazed by £15m Tottenham teammate this season

James Maddison has lauded Destiny Udogie following his outstanding start to life in the Tottenham Hotspur side.

Maddison was speaking to Football London as the Italian continues to attract plaudits having made his Spurs debut at the start of the campaign.

Destiny Udogie has proved to be a revelation for Ange Postecoglou’s side. The 20-year-old was something of a forgotten signing for much of last season having remained at Udinese on loan.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Perhaps he would not have been ready for the Premier League last term. But Udogie is certainly looking the part so far this season. The wide-man has settled into a Tottenham backline which looks completely different to last year.

James Maddison so impressed by Destiny Udogie

Another player who has been brilliant for Spurs so far this season is James Maddison. And following their 1-0 win over Luton Town at the weekend, Maddison outlined just how impressed he has been by Udogie.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Destiny is just a beast, man. He’s so good. When I talk about learning and adapting with the manager’s new style, him playing inside is not natural to him. He’s still working on that himself,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“He’s actually better on the ball and he can take the ball and dribble in the middle of the pitch and open it up for us. He’s got good receiving skills and he’s so powerful and so good.”

Tottenham star has huge potential

Of course, it is still very early in the season. And many are still expecting Tottenham’s style of play to land them in a spot of bother as the campaign continues. But the signs are very, very positive.

And Udogie is looking like an absolute steal at £15 million. Obviously, he was not signed in the most recent window. But he has to be up there with Maddison when it comes to one of the best bargains the club have been involved with in the last couple of years.

And Tottenham could potentially improve further as the team continues to build an understanding. It is already remarkable to think that Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero were the only members of the first-choice back five to play together before this season.

Udogie is one of several players in the Tottenham squad who boasts so much potential. It says something when a player of Maddison’s quality knows it.