Son Heung-min now shares his thoughts on Arnaut Danjuma’s Tottenham debut last night











Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has now reflected on new signing Arnaut Danjuma’s debut yesterday.

Son was speaking to Tottenham’s official YouTube channel after their FA Cup win over Preston North End.

The South Korean looked back to his best at Deepdale, scoring a wonderful brace in the second-half.

Son has struggled compared to his usual standards this season.

He’s only scored four league goals this season, which compared to his Golden Boot-winning tally of 23 last season is disappointing.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Antonio Conte selected him alongside Ivan Perisic in attack yesterday, giving him another opportunity to find some form.

Although it didn’t quite work for Perisic in that role, Spurs still came out on top.

Danjuma was introduced in place of Ryan Sessegnon after Son scored his second goal.

It didn’t take him long to open his account in front of the travelling Spurs fans, finding the bottom corner with a shot from inside the box.

It wasn’t his cleanest strike, but he certainly won’t be worried about that.

Son reacts to Danjuma’s Tottenham debut

The South Korean international was asked about Danjuma’s debut and said: “It’s always good when someone comes in, playing their debut, I can remember mine and I was so happy to play for this shirt, and it’s probably the same for him as well.

“I’m very, very happy, I gave him a big hug after the game for the fans, as I think everyone wanted to give him a big, big hug.

“He’ll always have to think about how to improve, but it’s a really important step, we could see that he could be really, really important for us.

“We hope he can bring so many positive things, and good energy for the rest of the season.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

If events this week had gone differently, Danjuma may have been preparing for his Everton debut next weekend.

He’ll be pleased to have made such a quick impact at Tottenham after they acted at the last minute to bring him in.

Danjuma has settled in quickly, and was seen screaming at his teammates for the ball after coming on.

He’s been playing with Giovani Lo Celso at Villarreal this season, and has explained how the Argentinian reacted to him joining Spurs.

Son will hope that Danjuma continues to play well for Tottenham, but maybe not too well.

The pair may end up competing for minutes in the second-half of this season.

