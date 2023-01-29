Alan Shearer says Arnaut Danjuma was screaming at his Tottenham teammates











Tottenham Hotspur made light work of Championship side Preston North End in the FA Cup yesterday.

They saw out a comfortable 3-0 win, with the highlight being Son Heung-min’s brace.

Commentating for BBC Match of the Day Live (28/1 7:44pm), Alan Shearer commented on Tottenham’s new signing Arnaut Danjuma.

The 25-year-old scored on his debut after coming off the bench, although it wasn’t the cleanest strike of his career.

After good work from Dejan Kulusevski, Danjuma scuffed the ball into the bottom corner.

The Dutch international has had a whirlwind week that’s eventually seen him end up in north London.

Originally expected to join Everton, Spurs hijacked the transfer at the last second.

It’s too early to say if that decision has paid off yet, but a debut goal will certainly help his confidence.

And by the sounds of it, he’s already happy to have a go at his new teammates.

Shearer notices Danjuma screaming at Tottenham teammates

In the final minutes of the game, Danjuma was keen to continue attacking, while his teammates saw out the game.

“I’m just looking at Danjuma again you know, he’s been moaning to everyone because no one’s passing to him,” Shearer said.

“He made another wonderful run and they could have played it in behind, and you could see the reaction to his teammates, screaming to give him the ball.

“That’s a good sign. He’s done a bit everything.

“He’s gone short for the ball and collected it, and looked good and strong with it, and a couple of occasions he’s actually gone in behind and not got the pass that he wanted.”

Danjuma adds another some attacking depth to Tottenham’s squad, with a couple of outgoings expected.

Lucas Moura could be on his way out of the club, and he proved his fitness with the under-21s on Friday.

Bryan Gil is another player who has been desperate to leave on loan, and might get his wish now that Danjuma has arrived.

Shearer comments on Danjuma will certainly encourage Tottenham fans that he’s a good fit for the squad.

It will be interesting to see how many minutes Antonio Conte grants him this season.

