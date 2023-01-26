Arnaut Danjuma shares how Giovani Lo Celso reacted to Tottenham move











Tottenham Hotspur new-boy Arnaut Danjuma has now shared how Giovani Lo Celso and the other former Spurs players now at Villarreal reacted when he told him he was going to join the club.

Antonio Conte’s men moved quickly to secure the signing of Danjuma after he looked set to complete a switch to Everton.

The Daily Mail reported that the Dutchman had even completed his medical at Finch Farm and media duties, with just the contract left to sign.

But Spurs swooped in and hijacked a move for the 25-year-old, which saw him join on a loan deal from Villarreal for the remainder of the season.

Spurs have close ties with the La Liga club after they have sold plenty of players to them over the years.

The most recent names include Juan Foyth and of course, Lo Celso. Now, Danjuma has shared how the former Tottenham players reacted to his switch to north London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Danjuma shares how Lo Celso reacted to Tottenham move

Danjuma sat down with Spurs Play yesterday and was asked about the fact he has played with a host of former Spurs players, like Etienne Capoue, Serge Aurier, Foyth and Lo Celso.

Of course, the Dutchman has also played alongside Steven Bergwijn at international level. And he revealed that they have all given him positive feedback about the club.

“Yeah I spoke to them quite a few times to be really honest with you,” he said.

“It’s good to hear from your own teammates that the reactions are only positive. The feedback has been positive from them as well, which is only good and positive for me going into this new challenge.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It didn’t quite work out for the likes of Lo Celso, Foyth and Bergwijn in north London but it’s brilliant to hear that he’s received positive feedback from the trio nonetheless.

Danjuma has impressed for Villarreal since joining from Bournemouth but he had fallen down the pecking order after Unai Emery left the club.

Spurs will be hoping this opportunistic signing turns out to be a stroke of genius as Conte was clearly in need of another forward player.

