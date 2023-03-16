Son Heung-min appears to have been missing from Tottenham first-team training yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min appeared to be missing from first-team training yesterday.

The club released a video on their official YouTube channel ahead of their match against Southampton on Saturday.

Almost the entire first-team squad can be seen warming up and preparing for their next league game.

However, there’s no sign of Son Heung-min anywhere in the video, not appearing in the gym or on the training ground.

He could have been doing an individual program, but wasn’t seen doing any work with the rest of the squad.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The £22m forward is still one of Antonio Conte’s most important players, despite his questionable form this season.

The 30-year-old is nowhere near his usual standards in terms of goals and assists.

He normally links up so well with Harry Kane, but they’ve not been combining like they usually do.

Although nothing has been said about Son’s fitness, it’s a concern not to see him in Tottenham training.

The South Korean star is already playing for his place in the starting line-up, and will hope his absence doesn’t affect his chances of playing on Saturday.

The video released by Tottenham shows many of Son’s teammates getting ready for the trip to Southampton.

Harry Kane and co can be seen working on their finishing in two-v-one situations, something Son could really do with practicing.

His six league goals are well below his tally of 23 from last season which won him the Golden Boot.

Glen Hoddle has urged Conte to drop Son, but his replacements haven’t fared much better.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Richarlison still hasn’t found the back of the net in the league since his £60m move in the summer.

January signing Arnaut Danjuma has been left on the bench by Conte for much of his short spell at the club.

Ben Davies has recently said that Son is normally brilliant when training alongside his Tottenham teammates.

Those performances simply haven’t been seen enough in matches though.

Harry Kane needs the rest of the squad to take the pressure taken off him to score.

It could mean the difference between Champions League qualification and returning to the Europa League next season.

