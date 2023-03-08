Glenn Hoddle says Son Heung-min needs to be dropped after Spurs draw











Glenn Hoddle has implored Antonio Conte to take Son Heung-min out of the Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup for a few weeks after his performance against AC Milan in the Champions League – in comments to BT Sport (broadcast on 8/3; 22:11)

Wednesday proved to be a miserable night for Spurs. Antonio Conte’s men were knocked out by the Rossoneri after a goalless draw in North London.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The onus was on Tottenham to overturn the deficit. And yet, it was the visitors who seemed to come closest to scoring. Mike Maignan in the Milan goal only had a couple of big saves to make.

Hoddle says Son Heung-min needs to be dropped

Tottenham were so poor in the final third. But unfortunately, that has been the pattern for much of the season. Certainly, none of Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison or Son have managed to emulate their form from last year.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest drop-off has come from Son, who remains the current holder of the Golden Boot in the Premier League. It has been a torrid campaign for the £22 million South Korean.

He has actually only scored in five games in all competitions. And there have only been glimpses of what he can do.

The biggest example of that came when he came off the bench and scored a hat-trick at Leicester. And Hoddle believes that that may provide the formula Tottenham need to use in the coming weeks.

“He’s playing in chains. He played for weeks in chains,” he told BT Sport. “He’s not even thinking about what he’s going to do with the ball. He’s just worried about getting the ball under control.

“He has scored goals from the bench. Take him out, take him out and let him come on from the sidelines.”

The problem for Tottenham is that their other forwards are hardly knocking on the door. Richarlison has been a hugely underwhelming signing. And Kulusevski is not the same player this season.

Arnaut Danjuma must be wondering if he made the right move in January. With that, dropping Son is anything but a straightforward decision right now.