Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has said that Son Heung-min has been brilliant in training recently.

Davies was speaking to Sky Sports after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over West Ham United yesterday.

After back-to-back defeats last week, Spurs got back on track thanks to goals from Son and Emerson Royal.

It’s a result that moves them back into the top four of the Premier League after Newcastle’s defeat on Saturday.

The likes of Liverpool and surprise package Fulham are chasing them down, but yesterday’s second-half performance was certainly encouraging.

Antonio Conte is still absent from the touch line after having an operation on his gall bladder.

In his place, Christian Stellini oversaw the side, and the coaching staff made a big call up-front.

Son Heung-min was dropped from the starting line-up, with Richarlison starting for the first time since the World Cup.

However, the South Korean made the perfect impact off the bench when called upon in the second-half.

Son scored his fifth goal of the season, and Davies has now admitted the Tottenham star has been brilliant in training.

Conte and co. will be hoping he can finally start to translate that into performances on the pitch.

Davies praises Son for Tottenham training performances

The Welsh international was asked about Son after his latest goal, and said: “It’s what we’ve come to expect from him.

“We see it every day on the training pitch.

“A few haven’t gone his way this season but we’re delighted for him.”

Son once again combined with Harry Kane to get his goal, and finished his chance with aplomb.

Stellini was quick to praise Son at full-time, and admitted he’s not at 100% right now.

Glenn Murray thought Son made a real difference against West Ham, and he’ll be hoping to be back in the starting line-up soon.

Davies has now shared how impressive Son normally is in training at Tottenham.

Spurs fans will now be desperate for him to convert that into the kind of performances that saw him win the Golden Boot last season.

