Son Heung-min admits he's been way off the pace this season for Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has admitted he’s not been at his top level this season.

Speaking after Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brighton to the Evening Standard, the South Korean star talked about the pressures he’s faced recently.

Few players were at Son Heung-min’s level last season in the Premier League.

Particularly towards the end of the campaign, it could be argued no played benefitted more from Antonio Conte’s arrival.

He made a late surge to win the Golden Boot, and at one point was ahead in the race on the final day of the season.

Mohamed Salah also scored in Liverpool’s last game, meaning the honour was shared between the two wide forwards.

Fast forward 12 months, and Son still isn’t close to reaching double figures in the league this season.

Many Tottenham fans would agree that Son hasn’t hit his top level since the start of the year.

He’s been lucky to keep his place in the side with Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma typically waiting on the bench.

However, his magnificent goal against Brighton will certainly help his confidence.

It’s one of the main reasons why Cristian Stellini has stuck with him.

Son admits he’s not reached top level

Asked about his stuttering form, Son said: “Look, if I want to make excuses for the way I’ve played, I can find lots of them, but I’m not the type of guy who goes around making excuses and saying, ‘That was not the real me’.

“It happened, you move on, and I accept I was not at the top level.

“Last season was fantastic and to win the Golden Boot was a magical moment which gave me amazing confidence.

“Coming into the new season, everyone was saying, ‘Sonny’s got the Golden Boot’ and expecting me to have another amazing run, but sometimes it’s not that simple because you get more attention and more pressure – which I love.”

The £22m forward was praised at full-time by Stellini for his impressive work-rate behind-the-scenes.

Son has been putting the work in on the training ground, without hitting his top level on the pitch.

He’s not at his most confident right now, and even needed one of his teammates to shout at him to shoot to score his wondergoal.

