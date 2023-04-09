Cristian Stellini says Tottenham star Son Heung-min ‘pushes himself 100%’ every day in training











Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini has become the latest person to praise Son Heung-min after yesterday’s win.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel after the match, Stellini was full of praise for the South Korean.

Son Heung-min became the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

He couldn’t have capped it with a better goal, curling the ball past Jason Steele from 25 yards out.

Tottenham came away 2-1 winners yesterday, although the match could have easily gone the other way.

However, it’s arguably the sort of result that teams look back on at the end of the season as an important turning point.

Performances under Cristian Stellini haven’t improved since the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

They only picked up a point at Goodison Park, and Brighton were very hard done by yesterday.

However, Stellini was quick to praise Son, particularly for how hard the Tottenham star works behind-the-scenes.

That work unfortunately hasn’t always been converted into performances on the pitch.

Stellini loves Tottenham star Son’s hard work

Asked how much of a joy it is to coach Son, Stellini said: “Yeah, we’ve spoken many times about Sonny.

“We don’t have to forget that this is a long season, full of things that have happened during the season.

“The World Cup, and Sonny pushes himself every day 100%. He’s a player that you have to look at and [can] learn how to be professional [from]. He’s a great player.”

Son said after the match that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was screaming at him to shoot when he got the ball.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was a great call from the Dane, who may have known that the 30-year-old needed a bit of encouragement to let fly.

He’s not been his normal self in front of goal, and may struggle to reach double figures this season.

Son hasn’t missed out on that accolade since his first season at Spurs in 2015.

However, Stellini was quick to praise Son, and for Tottenham’s sake, he’ll be hoping he can finally kick on until the end of the season.

