Son shares what Hojbjerg was shouting at him before goal in Spurs win











Son Heung-min has shared what Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was shouting at him just before he scored the opening goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s dramatic win over Brighton on Saturday.

Spurs responded to their disappointing draw with Everton by securing the three points against the high-flying Seagulls. However, they must be wondering how exactly they managed it.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thankfully, two pieces of undeniable quality from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane helped them secure the victory.

What Hojbjerg was shouting at Son before Tottenham goal

Son, of course, scored his 100th Premier League goal with his first-half strike. The South Korean reminded everyone of how good he could be with an audacious attempt from out wide, curling the ball from outside the post.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It turns out however, that Son’s first thought was not to have an attempt on goal. But, as he explained to Match of the Day, it was the insistence of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg which prompted him to try his luck.

He told Match of the Day: “To be honest, I didn’t want to shoot, but Pierre was shouting from behind so when I was in this position, he was saying: ‘shoot!’

“He was shouting really loud so it made me really comfortable to shoot it. It was a nice angle to watch when I hit it so yeah, it was beautiful.”

It is a surprise that Son was not initially keen to shoot on goal. He has certainly scored from that position on numerous occasions.

In fact, he scored a very similar goal against Arsenal in a previous North London derby. And there are probably a raft of others which fans can recall.

But perhaps that tells a story regarding where his confidence has been in recent months. He has certainly not looked like the same player this season. And it has probably taken him a lot longer than he would have expected to reach a century of Premier League goals.

Hojbjerg has certainly done him a favour by encouraging Son to have a go. Once again, Tottenham fans will hope that this can prove to be a turning point for the 30-year-old.