Son Heung-min admits he’s a huge fan of ‘fantastic’ teammate at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has admitted he loves Spurs teammate Harry Kane.

Son was speaking to the press, via The Athletic, on Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

Tottenham fans would have been very disappointed by yesterday’s events on their tour.

Ange Postecoglou named a starting line-up to face Leicester City in Bangkok and the goalkeepers were warming up in torrential rain.

Unfortunately, the weather was so bad that the pitch became waterlogged and the friendly was cancelled.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spurs were supposed to be preparing for another friendly against AS Roma.

However, they pulled out of their tour meaning Tottenham now face local side Lion City Sailors in Singapore on Wednesday.

Spurs fans have yet to see Son Heung-min in pre-season this summer after he missed their defeat to West Ham.

Son will be hoping to link up with Harry Kane in Tottenham’s game on Wednesday and has said how much he loves playing with the striker.

It’s no wonder why given the pair have combined for goals more often than any other player in Premier League history.

Son admits he loves playing with Tottenham teammate Kane

Asked about the England captain, Son said: “Harry [Kane] has been fantastic for me. He’s always professional, always working hard.

“He’s never shown any thoughts about himself. There’s so much news going around it’s also not easy for him.

“But he’s captain at the moment and he’s working with the team. He doesn’t show any distractions. He is not bothered. He loves being here. I love him as a player.”

All of the talk right now is about Harry Kane’s future at the club.

Bayern Munich are preparing to make a third bid for Kane amid claims Daniel Levy has been told to sell the striker this summer if they receive the right bid.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane is simply irreplaceable at Tottenham and you can understand why Levy and Postecoglou won’t want him to go.

However, losing a player of his quality on a free transfer in 12 months also seems like a bad option.

Son will hope Kane stays at Tottenham given how much he loves playing with the 29-year-old.

Unfortunately, the forward’s future is very uncertain right now and the pair might have linked up in the league for the final time.