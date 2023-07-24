Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ by the talk around Harry Kane’s future.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet claiming that Postecoglou wants to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window, with Postecoglou being quizzed on his situation continuously.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 29-year-old is attracting strong interest from Bayern Munich after entering the final year of his contract.

Indeed, the Bundesliga champions have already had two bids knocked back for the England captain, with Tottenham determined to keep hold of their all-time top goalscorer.

But it seems that Postecoglou is growing frustrated by the constant speculation surrounding Kane’s future.

Postecoglou frustrated by Kane talk

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told Daniel Levy he must sell Kane if the striker doesn’t sign a new contract.

It’s noted that Postecoglou is becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ by the talk around Kane and wants the club to resolve his future.

It’s certainly no secret that Kane is a wanted man this summer and Bayern Munich board member, Oli Hoeness, has already publicly confirmed they want to sign Kane.

Of course, Postecoglou was also faced with a bizarre moment in a press conference over the weekend as a German reporter brandished a Bayern Munich shirt with Kane’s name and number on the back.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Spurs will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of Kane, it comes as no surprise that Postecoglou wants his future resolved as soon as possible.

The Aussie boss is preparing for his debut season at Spurs and the last thing he needs is his key man being involved in a transfer saga throughout the summer.

Kane has been ‘amazing’ for Tottenham over the years and it seems unlikely that he will force a move away from the club.

But if Spurs do receive a suitable offer and Kane does indeed want to move, it may be for the best that he’s allowed to move on.