Some Tottenham staff now think Clement Lenglet should be starting in defence ahead of Eric Dier











Some Tottenham Hotspur staff now believe that Clement Lenglet is their best option to play in the centre of defence.

A report from Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has provided some key talking points from Tottenham’s latest defeat.

With Newcastle United dropping points before Spurs kicked off, the opportunity to cement their place in the top four was up for grabs.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t take advantage, and fell to a late defeat thanks to an Adama Traore goal.

It was another disappointing missed opportunity for Antonio Conte’s side, although he was once again absent.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Italian returns to the club today, and has plenty of work to do before their Champions League tie against AC Milan.

Eric Dier was left out of the side yesterday, presumably with that all-important European tie in mind.

However, he was replaced in the centre of defence by Clement Lenglet, and some at Tottenham believe he should stay there.

The Frenchman has just a few months to prove to Spurs they should be making his loan move permanent.

Tottenham staff believe Lenglet should be starting in defence

The report from Football London states that, ‘Some within the club believe that Lenglet has the ability to be the best option in the centre of the back three with his passing ability with his left foot.

‘The Frenchman’s performance on Saturday did not particularly sell that idea.’

Lenglet has typically been selected on the left-hand side of the back three, rotating with Ben Davies.

However, he could be a useful option in a more central role given his comfort in possession.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Eric Dier similarly is very confident on the ball, having grown up as a midfielder and is currently first choice in that role.

The Englishman’s form has been up-and-down this season, breaking into the England squad in time for the World Cup.

Jamie O’Hara recently claimed that the £145k-a-week defender is an ‘imposter’, and not good enough to play for Spurs.

Spanish outlet Sport believe that Tottenham will bid to keep Lenglet at the club in the summer, and make him a permanent member of their defence.

He wasn’t at his best at the weekend, and has gone missing in some big games for Spurs.

However, plenty of Tottenham’s staff seen to really trust the 27-year-old.

Show all