Jamie O'Hara slams Antonio Conte signing at Tottenham, says he's not good enough

Jamie O’Hara has slammed one of Antonio Conte’s signings in Clement Lenglet and told TalkSPORT that he’s simply not good enough.

Lenglet was given the nod over Ben Davies as Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League last night.

Tottenham certainly improved on their performance at the King Power Stadium, but they struggled to create any clear-cut chances against the Serie A champions.

Antonio Conte’s side shipped an early goal which ultimately cost them bringing a goalless draw back to north London for the second leg.

Cristian Romero and Eric Dier were both at fault for Milan’s opener, with the Argentine beaten in the air by Theo Hernandez. Dier failed to close the Milan wing-back down quickly enough and despite two brilliant saves from Fraser Forster, Brahim Diaz nodded home.

Lenglet certainly can’t be blamed for the goal Tottenham shipped, but O’Hara slammed the Frenchman after the game and claimed he isn’t good enough.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

O’Hara slams Lenglet

Speaking on TalkSPORT, O’Hara questioned Conte’s decision to bring the 27-year-old in over the summer.

“When you’ve got players like Perisic, Son, Kulusevski, Romero, Kane. Lenglet, who we got from Barcelona, he is like an imposter,” the former Spurs man said.

“I have backed Conte but I actually think he has got to come in for a bit of stick now.

“He is putting out these performances, he is churning out these tactics. Don’t get me started on Daniel Levy…”

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Lenglet joined Spurs on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona last summer and he’s failed to nail down his place in the side.

The Frenchman has been battling it out with Davies for the left-sided role in Conte’s back-three.

Spurs seemingly compromised by bringing him in after they missed out on the likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol.

While Lenglet has brought some much-needed ball playing qualities to Tottenham’s backline, he hasn’t proven to be much of an upgrade on Davies so far, if at all.

The criticism from O’Hara does seem a bit harsh though, especially when you consider that the likes of Eric Dier and even Cristian Romero have been nowhere near their best this season.

