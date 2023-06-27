Some Newcastle United staff believe that Bruno Guimaraes should change positions next season.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the tactical conundrum Eddie Howe faces this summer.

Newcastle surprised everyone last season by comfortably qualifying for this year’s Champions League.

Under Howe, they played an exciting, robust style of football that made them difficult to beat while also scoring plenty of goals.

One of the key cogs in that system was the ‘magnificent’ Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes.

After arriving from Lyon 18 months ago, the 25-year-old immediately improved Newcastle’s fortunes.

He appears to have dragged several of his teammates up to his level and Newcastle’s midfield doesn’t quite look the same when he’s not in the team.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Guimaraes mainly played in a deeper midfield role last year, pulling the strings from in front of the defence.

Some Newcastle staff now think that Guimaraes could be even better if he changed positions going into next season.

Despite how well he’s been playing, he may not have fulfilled his potential just yet.

Newcastle staff want Guimaraes to change positions

The report from The Athletic suggests that some of Newcastle’s coaches want Guimaraes to have more freedom in midfield.

He currently plays in the holding midfield role – or as a number six – whereas he could be deployed in a more advanced position as a number eight.

This would allow Sandro Tonali to drop into a deeper role if and when he arrives from AC Milan.

Guimaraes is an elite passer of the ball but can also drive through the lines when given time and space.

Guimaraes doesn’t have as much license to do that at Newcastle right now, but changing positions could accommodate this.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The more Newcastle can get Guimaraes on the ball, the more successful they’ll be, such is his quality.

Howe knows his importance to the team and is already working on a new deal for the Brazilian.

It will be interesting to see who drops out of the side if Guimaraes plays further forward and Tonali comes into the team.

Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff will know they soon face even more competition.

It should motivate the entire squad to work even harder to keep their place in the side.