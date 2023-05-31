'Magnificent' Newcastle star to be offered a new contract - Fabrizio Romano











Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has been attracting a lot of interest.

Now, the Magpies want to block any move from happening by offering the midfielder a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle had a fantastic season which saw them qualify for the Champions League. This is a great achievement, especially after finishing 11th in the Premier League the season before.

Their players have looked great this season and this hasn’t gone unlooked. Reports have been surfacing suggesting that Liverpool and Barcelona are battling to sign Guimaraes for around £86million.

Newcastle are clearly worried about losing their star men, but this latest news from Romano suggests they should not be worried about losing Guimaraes.

(Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Newcastle to give Bruno Guimaraes a new contract

The Brazilian has been a key player ever since his move from Ligue 1 to the Premier League. The midfielder, called “magnificent” by Alan Shearer, has been a huge reason for the club finishing in the top four.

According to Romano, via his Here We Go Podcast: “Newcastle United will give Bruno Guimaraes a new contact this summer, it will be impossible for the likes of Liverpool or Barcelona to sign him”.

When big clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona come calling, you know you have a good player on your hands.

Guimaraes has loved his time at Newcastle so far and has become a fan favourite, so it is good to see him close to signing a new deal.

The 25-year-old definitely has the potential to get even better and the Magpies definitely feel like they have a world-class star on their hands.

They will want to make sure they can keep their star players in order to make sure that they are consistently battling for European football.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)