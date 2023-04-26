Sol Campbell says £45m Arsenal man will be Mikel Arteta’s most important player tonight











Sol Campbell has said that Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will be Mikel Arteta’s most important player tonight.

Campbell was previewing the biggest game of the Premier League season so far on TalkSPORT (26/4 9:12am).

The Arsenal invincible was asked who he thought was the one player who needed to perform for the Gunners this evening.

“[Gabriel] Jesus I think,” Campbell said. “[He] Really, really [needs to] put whoever’s in the back line under pressure.

“Keep on moving, keep on hustling, don’t allow them to build up play. Give Arsenal’s back line time to push up, because if he keeps them coming backwards and forwards, they’re going to get pushed back.

“Yes, they’re going to have the majority of the play, but if he can play his normal game where he’s shutting down, and then when he gets the chances put them away.

“Everything else is there for him, he’s been unbelievable this season, and then feed the wingers early.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“They were too slow against Southampton, feed them early so they don’t have to beat two players, they can just beat one player.”

The £45m forward will know better than most what Arsenal are up against this evening.

After winning multiple titles with Man City, Jesus knows first-hand how well Pep Guardiola’s side can deal with their title rivals.

Campbell knows how important unsettling City’s defence will be, and Jesus is going to be pivotal to that for Arsenal.

He starting to get back to his best after several months out with a serious knee injury.

Campbell says Jesus is Arsenal’s most important player tonight

Along with singling out Jesus, Sol Campbell explained what Rob Holding needs to do to deal with Erling Haaland.

“I would not allow him to kind of get into the lane, because one he’s in that lane, it’s hard to get him off that lane,” Campbell said.

“Get in that lane, disturb his running. Yes, you can’t defend every scenario, but for me, don’t allow that space behind you as a defender.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Always block it off, but don’t block it off and stop, block it off and run and change your position.”

The spotlight has been on Holding ever since he stepped in for the injured William Saliba last month.

He would silence many of his critics if he could stop Erling Haaland this evening.

TBR View – Jesus key, but Gunners need everyone on top form

Despite Campbell’s admission that Jesus will Arsenal’s most important player tonight, Mikel Arteta will need all 11 starters on top form.

Not having Saliba available, and potentially Granit Xhaka as well, is a big blow.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, Man City are vulnerable to fast counter-attacks, and the Gunners certainly have the personnel to do that.

It would be slightly out of character, given their preference for patient build-up.

However, in Martin Odegaard, they have a playmaker with the range of passing to find the likes of Jesus, Saka and Martinelli if they makes those runs in behind.

