Jamie Carragher was seriously impressed with Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus during their match against West Ham United.

Commentating on the match for Sky Sports (16/4 4:41pm), the Brazilian really caught Carragher’s eye.

He scored arguably the simplest goal of his career within the first ten minutes.

Ben White laid the ball onto him centimetres out, and he couldn’t possibly miss.

The Gunners doubled their lead minutes later through captain Martin Odegaard, but the hosts grew into the game.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

A mistake from Thomas Partey led to Gabriel Magalhaes fouling Lucas Paqueta and earning a penalty.

West Ham were on top of the Arsenal going into half-time, but Gabriel Jesus was the one man providing some relief.

He was deployed in a free role, and was frequently seen in the right-back position or even alongside the central defenders.

Carragher praised Jesus for his impact for Arsenal, and showed once again he’s more than just a goal scoring centre-forward.

Although Mikel Arteta dealt with his absence well, there’s not another player in their squad who can do what he does.

Carragher praises Jesus for Arsenal performance

After the 26-year-old once again evaded West Ham’s defender in a tricky situation, Carragher said: “Jesus has been fantastic, I love what he’s just done.

“We know he’s been playing deep in this game, but he just took that responsibility to go and get on the ball in a tight area.

“The responsibility he took to get on that ball, take the sting out of it. [He’s saying] ‘give me the ball’, like all the great players do.

“They help the others, they’re always available for a pass.

“He just doesn’t stop, throws himself into challenges, he’s been the best player on the pitch Jesus.”

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The Brazilian is a leader on the pitch, and that responsibility can be seen in the way he plays.

Not only does he always communicate with his teammates, but he doesn’t hide when in a tricky situation.

Carragher’s claim that Jesus was the best player on the pitch for Arsenal is very hard to argue with.

He’s got to carry this form into the final games of the season to help the Gunners potentially achieve something incredible.

