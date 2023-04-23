TalkSPORT pundit makes 'Championship' claim about Arsenal squad player











Arsenal dropped more points this weekend in their quest to win the Premier League title and TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor was not impressed.

The Gunners did fight back to take a 3-3 draw with bottom club Southampton. But overall, it was a hugely disappointing night for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

It’s now three draws on the bounce and a number of goals conceded. The poor run has coincided with the injury to William Saliba.

And speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor insisted that Saliba’s replacement, Rob Holding, is simply not good enough for the Premier League right now.

“You look at Holding. For me, he’s a Championship defender. Not good enough to be third choice for a Premier League team trying to win the title. Since Saliba’s been injured they’ve conceded nine goals in three games. That’s not good enough,” Agbonlahor said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Holding will have to get up to speed quickly as Arsenal face Manchester City this week. Having got through to the FA Cup final this weekend, City have genuine chances of winning the treble.

TBR’s View: Holding being singled out

Rob Holding might not be the best defender in the world but he does give things a good go and has always been a good squad player for Mikel Arteta.

Naturally, he might not be as good as Saliba and unfortunately for Arsenal, those little margins make a massive difference when going for the big trophies and titles.

Holding will have to simply stick at it. City represents a huge test this week but if Arsenal win, then it’s back in their own hands. A big performance from Holding, then, could change a lot of opinions.