Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that the aerial threat Everton pose is a concern for him ahead of tonight’s clash at the Emirates, admitting that Sean Dyche’s side are ‘so good’ at set pieces.

The two sides faced each other at Goodison Park last month, with Everton running out 1-0 winners as James Tarkowski towered above the Arsenal backline to score from a Dwight McNeil corner in front of the Gwladys Street.

Indeed, McNeil’s performances have steadily improved since Sean Dyche’s January appointment, having initially struggled to settle in to life on Merseyside, and his recent display in the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa offered much promise, as the 22-year-old swung countless balls into the opposition’s box, though Everton failed to capitalise.

With the Blues limited attacking options, a set piece or a teasing ball into the box may be their best chance of scoring a goal, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted he is conscious of Everton’s aerial threat, especially following last month’s game at Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta looks to nullify Everton threat at the source

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked if his side have specifically worked on dealing with crosses in the build up to tonight’s match, responding:

“For sure, against Everton, set pieces and direct play, you have to work on that and try to prevent it, but even if you do it doesn’t mean that you’re going to stop it because when a team is so good at doing something and they practice every day it’s not easy to stop it.”

When pressed on if he intends an attempt at stopping this supply at the source, the 40-year-old continued, “That’s the best way.”

The absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin does diminish Everton’s aerial presence somewhat, though 6ft 4in Amadou Onana can provide support in attack, while the centre-back pairing of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady offer a threat from set pieces.

However, if Arteta is successful in his plan to stop the supply at the source, winger Dwight McNeil may have his work cut out for him this evening.