Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Alex Iwobi's stats in huge win against Gunners

Everton returned to winning ways on Saturday thanks to a superb 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Prior to the game, it looked as though Toffees manager Sean Dyche was set for a baptism of fire.

After all, Everton have been struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table, while Arsenal were at the summit.

In the end, it turned out to be a case of ‘I’m not locked in here with you. You’re locked in here with me.’

Inside a fired-up Goodison Park, Everton dominated against Arsenal, who had no answer against the Toffees’ intensity.

Everton’s defence was also solid, Conor Coady making a superb 39th-minute goalline clearance to deny Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners would rue that missed opportunity as Everton went on to take the lead just before the hour mark.

James Tarkowski outmuscled Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at the back post to head in from a corner.

Prior to the winner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had several good chances in the first half for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Arsenal failed to get into their rhythm and barely troubled Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Iwobi shines for Everton against former club Arsenal

James Tarkowski and Amadou Onana were arguably the standouts for Everton.

However, we thought we’d recognise another Toffees ace who perhaps went under the radar on the day.

Alex Iwobi will have enjoyed getting one over on his former club.

The 26-year-old was back out wide after playing centrally for most of the season.

The switch back to his old position didn’t faze him as he delivered an impressive display.

Iwobi gave Everton plenty of energy on both wings and showed great decision-making.

In addition, his clever play won the corner which led to the Toffees’ winner.

Iwobi clocked up some impressive stats on the day, as per Whoscored.

The £35million ace registered one effort on target, made three passes and completed two dribbles.

He also made two tackles and one clearance, won one aerial challenge, and sent in nine crosses and seven long balls.

90Min gave Iwobi an 8 out of 10 for his efforts on the day.

‘Popped up on both flanks as well as in midfield and tended to make excellent decisions, combining his experience with characteristic flair and ingenuity,’ they wrote.

So far, so good from Iwobi – indeed, from Everton – under Dyche.

Now, they’ll feel they can beat anyone in the league, having already downed the leaders.