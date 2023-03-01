Alan Stubbs says Dwight McNeil's form has really improved under Sean Dyche at Everton











Alan Stubbs has now said that Everton winger Dwight McNeil has already improved under Sean Dyche at Everton.

Stubbs was speaking to talkSPORT about his former side’s current woes.

The Toffees find themselves in the relegation zone, with a daunting trip to Arsenal on the horizon tonight.

After a vital win against Leeds, Dyche suffered his first home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at the weekend.

He now has a chance to earn some valuable points this evening when Everton’s relegation rivals aren’t in action.

Dyche would have hoped for a simpler task than a visit to The Emirates, but he’s already proven he knows how to beat Arsenal.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport/Getty Images

There has been sign of improvement in Dyche’s short time in charge, with two wins under his belt already.

They’re still struggling to find a consistent goalscorer, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin likely to miss out again tonight.

However, Stubbs has been impressed with Everton winger Dwight McNeil’s recent form under Dyche.

The pair’s previous work together at Burnley is already paying dividends at Goodison Park.

Stubbs impressed with McNeil’s improvement under Dyche at Everton

Asked on TalkSPORT about how Everton can start winning games, Stubbs said: “To be fair to Dwight McNeil, he’s had a real upsurge since Sean Dyche came in, his performances have improved.

“But Everton need goals to win games, and I think Demarai Gray has to start.

“[Alex] Iwobi hasn’t looked the same out wide, he doesn’t have the same impact, but he’s going with the three he’s got in midfield at the moment, Onana, Doucoure and Gueye.”

McNeil arrived from Burnley in the summer for a hefty £20m fee, joining James Tarkowski at Goodison Park.

He’s recorded two goals and two assists in his 22 league appearances, although many of those have been from the bench.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

McNeil’s best football at Burnley was played when he functioned as a traditional winger, firing crosses into the box.

With Calvert-Lewin out of the side for much of the season, McNeil’s strengths have been dampened as well.

Stubbs has seen an improvement in McNeil under Dyche at Everton, but he’s never been a natural goalscorer.

The departure of Anthony Gordon has at least guaranteed him more minutes this campaign.

He’ll need to find his shooting boots shortly otherwise he could end up plying his trade in the Championship next season.

