Tim Sherwood’s comments about 24-year-old Tottenham player last year are being made to look silly

Tim Sherwood’s previous comments on Pedro Porro’s Tottenham Hotspur debut are now resurfacing given his excellent turnaround.

Sherwood was speaking on Sky’s Soccer Saturday via Football Daily back in February and wasn’t at all complimentary of the new defender.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Porro had recently been bought for £39m and was making his Tottenham debut at Leicester City.

Watching the game, Sherwood said: “I don’t want to keep picking on the kid but he needs to be relieved of his duties at the moment.

“I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because it’s his debut but Pedro Porro is so bad it’s unbelievable.

“His positioning is absolutely disgusting, I mean [Harvey] Barnes and [James] Maddison are destroying him down the left hand side.”

And he wasn’t done there.

Sherwood continued to condemn Porro’s defending on his Tottenham debut.

He said: “Look, let’s don’t make any conclusions at the moment but what I’m looking at Jeff [Stelling], is not a player who wants to defend.

“Antonio Conte has complained about the defending and this player at the moment is struggling to defend.”

Sherwood thought Porro had no chance at Tottenham

Of course, just eight months later, Porro now looks to have everything needed in his game under Ange Postecoglou.

The situation is a glowing example of what a fresh setting and ideas can do for a player’s fortunes.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Even before his excellent showing against Liverpool, Porro was already being regarded as the most improved Spurs player under Postecoglou.

And whilst Sherwood’s comments were very early on, they didn’t leave much room to suggest Porro could turn things around at Tottenham.

Some Spurs fans will have noticed that it was indeed James Maddison that was helping to cause the defender so many issues on that day.

And they will surely now be very relieved that the ‘world-class’ midfielder is on their books.

Tottenham look to have a very bright future ahead, and both Porro and Maddison are key parts of it.