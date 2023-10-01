Former Tottenham Hotspur player Ramon Vega has now celebrated James Maddison as a genuine world class talent for the club.

Vega took to X during the win over Liverpool to say that Tottenham do finally have a midfielder of his calibre at the club.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

The pundit said: “Finally, we have a world class regisseur [director] at Tottenham with Maddison.”

Of course, this praise probably won’t surprise any Spurs fans.

Maddison looks like the steal of the summer at £40m, a player who could now demand nine figures just a few months later.

As Vega says, Maddison is now the leader of this Tottenham midfield and looks at home in North London.

Moreover, the England international is now building a crucial partnership with Son Heung-Min who is also thriving in a central role.

Ange Postecoglou will have been confident he was recruiting an exceptional talent in Maddison, but he may not have expected him to prove as a Harry Kane replacement.

Maddison can’t substitute for Kane’s goals, but he’s doing a stellar job in replicating his leadership, creativity and excitement.

Vega thinks Maddison is the future of Tottenham

At 26-years-old, Maddison did also join Spurs at a promising age.

The midfielder still has potential to fill, he has space to improve under Ange, but he is already something of a finished article.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham’s only worry now will be their key players picking up injuries.

Although Maddison and Son only came off as a precaution after recent issues, they would be sorely missed were they to have further issues.

Spurs’ made four late substitutes yesterday: Ben Davies, Oliver Skipp, Alejo Veliz and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

And whilst Veliz is only just getting started, fans probably wouldn’t be surprised if the other three moved on in years to come.

Tottenham’s squad does still lack depth – something that will be solved in future transfer windows.

But as Vega assures, Tottenham do now have world-class profiles like Maddison who Postecoglou can build the future around.