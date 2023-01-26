Sky's Solhekol shares McKennie update amid Leeds, Arsenal and Tottenham links











Leeds United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with Weston McKennie in recent weeks.

The latest speculation suggests Jesse Marsch’s Whites have been in talks over the Juventus midfielder.

However, Corriere dello Sport have recently reported that Arsenal are circling around McKennie as well.

As for Tottenham, links between the Spurs and the United States international go back a long time.

More recently, it was reported that McKennie “dreams” of joining Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

At present, it looks as though Leeds are frontrunners in the race for the 24-year-old.

However, Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that talks have hit a snag.

He told The Transfer Show that Leeds have made an offer that’s short of Juve’s demands.

The Whites aren’t tempted to up their bid due to a perceived lack of competition, added Solhekol.

However, reports from Italy seem to suggest that a breakthrough could be on the cards before the deadline.

“The latest we’re hearing from Sky Italy is that Leeds have offered £25m plus add-ons to Juventus for Weston McKennie,” said Solhekol (26/1/23, 17:29).

“Juventus want £30m so it’s close but not close enough at the moment.

“Leeds aren’t tempted to raise their offer as they don’t feel they have much competition for the player.

“Reports in Italy say Leeds feel the deal could be done by Tuesday.

“Given Juventus’ financial problems, they aren’t in the market for a replacement but will focus on youth.

“They are prepared to let him go.”

Leeds must watch out for Arsenal and Tottenham – TBR View

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this transfer window, it’s to never assume there isn’t much interest in a player.

Solhekol reported that Leeds apparently “don’t feel they have much competition” for McKennie.

However, Arsenal and Tottenham could well be monitoring proceedings carefully and seize their opportunity.

After all, the Gunners found themselves on the receiving end of a big-move hijack this month.

Meanwhile, Spurs carried out a swoop of their own, with Everton seeing Arnaut Danjuma taken from them.

The next few days will be interesting on this front, unless Leeds can complete the deal and get McKennie’s signature.