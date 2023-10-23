Sky Sports pundit so confused by what VAR failed to spot during Arsenal vs Chelsea

Pundit Sue Smith couldn’t quite believe that VAR didn’t award Arsenal a penalty when Gabriel Jesus was clattered against Chelsea on Saturday.

Smith was talking on Sky Sports News via Football Daily and said she was baffled by the decision.

She thought Robert Sanchez’s attempted clearance was actually just an outright foul on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

And speaking with Dermot Gallagher, Smith couldn’t believe that the decision wasn’t sent upstairs.

Smith said: “Absolutely a penalty, completely clatters into [Gabriel] Jesus there, I’ve absolutely no idea why this wasn’t given.”

Of course, Arsenal fans do still feel slightly aggrieved about another penalty call against Chelsea – the William Saliba handball decision.

Pundit Robbie Earle has also condemned that call, saying it was incredibly harsh on Saliba.

And given all that has been perceived to go against Arsenal, they may be happy to take a point from the game.

Mikel Arteta’s side did show a strong reaction to going behind and the late surge could be a vital one in maintaining their momentum.

Arsenal were on the wrong end of two penalty decisions against Chelsea

Of course, Arsenal will have to put any disappointment from Saturday behind them now.

A vital tie with Sevilla is on the horizon for Tuesday and Arsenal can’t afford to drop further points after their loss in Lens.

Arteta’s team have proven so strong with their away form in the Premier League of late, and they now need to deliver that in the Champions League.

Emile Smith Rowe may be one Arsenal player that Arteta does turn to in Spain after his impressive cameo against Chelsea.

Perhaps the most underrated player in the Arsenal squad right now, Smith Rowe looks ready to take responsibility again.

Gabriel Jesus, who was embroiled in the penalty chaos against Chelsea, is another Arsenal player who will hope for an improvement.

Although he’s played well this season, Jesus must be aiming to improve his goal-scoring record.