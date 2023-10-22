Forget Ben White, 23-year-old is now Arsenal’s most underrated player under Mikel Arteta

There have been several underrated players at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta over the years, but Emile Smith Rowe now trumps the lot.

Halted by injuries and then competition in the Arsenal squad upon his return, it has now been partially forgotten just how good Smith Rowe is.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And that’s off the back of the 23-year-old’s showing against Chelsea yesterday.

Many were quick to praise the likes of Leandro Trossard for his goal off of the bench, and rightly so.

But both Smith Rowe and Kai Havertz played an understated role in the comeback.

Havertz is now starting to prove his understated qualities as a focal point for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, Smith Rowe still isn’t getting the recognition he deserves.

Arteta has previously stated his excitement for Smith Rowe’s Arsenal return, and he has now turned to him in two big moments.

As well as his excellent cameo last night, progressing and carrying the ball with such authority, Smith Rowe was also trusted when Arsenal were losing in Lens.

Many do consider that it may be tough for Smith Rowe to have a future in this Arsenal side, but he’s actually still performing an important role.

Arteta still has a plan for Smith Rowe at Arsenal

Of course, Smith Rowe now has to be labelled as underrated when considering he was previously held in the same regard as the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

A player simply does not lose that kind of quality and potential over night – even if they’ve been unlucky with injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And as Smith Rowe strengthens his game both physically and mentally, as he alluded to in a recent interview, he will show those levels again.

The lack of chances or apparent faith in the last year or so must be concerning from a fan perspective.

But those Arsenal fans need to remember that Mikel Arteta was the man to bring Smith Rowe through in the first place.

And if the likes of Saka were applauding the performance of Declan Rice yesterday, which was well deserved, they may soon be doing the same with Smith Rowe.

Arsenal’s ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ is now finding his feet once again, and he’ll soon be at the top of his game.