Pundit didn’t like what happened to 22-year-old Arsenal player against Chelsea

Robbie Earle has admitted that he did not like to see William Saliba penalised for a handball during Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Earle was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after the Frenchman gave away a penalty after Mykhaylo Mudryk’s header struck his arm on the edge of the Gunners’ six-yard box.

William Saliba has barely put a foot wrong for Mikel Arteta’s side. But he did give away a penalty in the draw against Chelsea, with the centre-back’s arm blocking Mudryk’s header.

There was little doubt that the ball struck Saliba’s arm. However, the referee and VAR had to decide whether his arm was in an unnatural position.

Robbie Earle uneasy with handball decision against William Saliba

His arm was well away from his body. However, Saliba was making a big lunge forward to try and cut out the cross coming into the Arsenal box. And thus, it is hard to argue that he could have jumped so far without using his arms.

It is a penalty that Arsenal would have wanted had it come at the other end of the pitch. But Robbie Earle suggested that he is not a fan of the law that made that incident a penalty.

“I think we’ll be seeing this on the now famous Howard Webb VAR show with Michael Owen. And I think Howard will be giving us an explanation as to why it’s given, and how it’s given and that,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“But listen, I don’t like it Rob. I didn’t like it. In the action of trying to defend and go for a header, the ball hits his arm from, it’s got to be two yards away from him. And that’s deemed as a penalty. It just feels like it’s wrong for me.”

Arsenal can only hope for consistency

It is a harsh call. But it is perhaps one Arsenal have benefitted from themselves this season. Cristian Romero was penalised in similar fashion during the North London derby. And there was really nothing that the Argentinian could do to get out of the way of the ball.

However, it does feel as though the law is going to need changing at some point. It is getting harder and harder for defenders. And it does not really seem fair that they are penalised for those natural movements.

But if that is how the law is going to remain, then all Arsenal can hope for is further consistency.

However, judging by some of the decisions made this season, consistency is not guaranteed.